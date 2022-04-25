Arsenal turn their attention towards another Juventus midfielder

Mikel Arteta wants to work with Adrien Rabiot and has asked Arsenal to sign the French midfielder, according to Fichajes.net.

The former PSG man is the second Juventus midfielder that has caught the attention of the Arsenal manager in a matter of months.

In the January transfer window, Arteta wanted to work with Arthur Melo, but the deal broke down.

The report claims he has turned his attention to Rabiot now, and the Frenchman might make the move.

He has struggled for relevance since he joined Juve in 2019, and not many clubs want to sign him.

However, it insists Arteta expects him to get better if he moves to the Premier League to work with him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

From Dani Ceballos to Martin Odegaard, Arteta has developed a reputation for helping underperforming players return to form.

However, there has to be a limit to him signing these individuals. Arsenal is a big club and can afford the best players at some clubs.

We should look to bring in these exciting individuals who will almost certainly deliver top performances for us instead of looking at players who we believe might do well when they move to North London.