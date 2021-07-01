Arsenal turn their attention towards Napoli for talented midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements has reached Serie A where they have been linked with a move for Napoli man, Piotr Zielinski.
The Pole is currently on holiday after an underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign with his national team.
He is one of the key players at the Naples club, but Il Mattino via Sport Witness reports that the Gunners have become interested in signing him.
Arsenal has lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos and they would need to replace both midfielders.
They could also lose Granit Xhaka this summer as AS Roma continues to push to sign him.
These departures mean that their fans can expect to see several new midfielders move to the Emirates before this transfer window closes.
The report says Zielinski is important to Napoli, but none of their players is currently “unsellable”.
This should offer Arsenal a boost if they are serious about landing him, but he won’t be a cheap acquisition.
Before they can sign him, the Gunners will have to table an offer that pleases Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and show that they mean business, otherwise they will fail in their bid for his signature.
Zielinski has been linked with a Premier League move before having been a transfer target for Liverpool before he moved to Naples.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I read Man city have entered the race for Ben White now.. if so, then he won’t be joining Arsenal.
It’s a done deal Kev so no worries about Man City
Well that’s what I read on here 9days ago 😂
We’ve completed a lot of done deals this summer Dan 😂
Why would man city want Ben, they have lots of defenders and they also wants kane and freakish, I’m very sure Ben White is not a priority for them. But I will be so happy if he goes to man city, I don’t believe all the hype surrounding the boy, 50miilion for an English defender is too much
Grealish not freakish
No idea bud I just read it.. but if they want him they will get him.. I’m also not that bothered if we don’t get him he’s certainly not worth 50 mil.
Dan if I remember correctly keV never said anything about Ben White deal being a done deal, all he said was Lokonga is a done deal not Ben, he said Ben personal terms is not going to be a problem and that Brighton want more payment upfront.
Everything is now playing out in the media with regards to Ben White(50m) and Lokonga(19m). Done deal!!!! Someone is always always ahead.
Smith- Rowe already agreed a new deal as said days ago.
Someone said Xhaka going was a done deal also , 2 weeks ago !!
Exactly what Brighton are lookin for and reason they delay accepting Arsenal bid.