Arsenal turn their attention towards Napoli for talented midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements has reached Serie A where they have been linked with a move for Napoli man, Piotr Zielinski.

The Pole is currently on holiday after an underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign with his national team.

He is one of the key players at the Naples club, but Il Mattino via Sport Witness reports that the Gunners have become interested in signing him.

Arsenal has lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos and they would need to replace both midfielders.

They could also lose Granit Xhaka this summer as AS Roma continues to push to sign him.

These departures mean that their fans can expect to see several new midfielders move to the Emirates before this transfer window closes.

The report says Zielinski is important to Napoli, but none of their players is currently “unsellable”.

This should offer Arsenal a boost if they are serious about landing him, but he won’t be a cheap acquisition.

Before they can sign him, the Gunners will have to table an offer that pleases Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and show that they mean business, otherwise they will fail in their bid for his signature.

Zielinski has been linked with a Premier League move before having been a transfer target for Liverpool before he moved to Naples.