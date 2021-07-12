Arsenal turn their attention towards the Premier League for new signings

Arsenal has been tipped to overhaul their midfield this summer and they could get reinforcements in the Premier League.

They may lose Granit Xhaka in this transfer window if they finally reach an agreement with AS Roma over the sale of the Swiss midfielder.

The departure of the former Borussia Monchengladbach man would mean they have lost at least three midfield players after Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid following their loan spell at the Emirates.

Arsenal has also allowed Matteo Guendouzi to join Olympique Marseille on loan for the rest of the season while Lucas Torreira remains out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

They have been linked with moves for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar this summer, however, Sky Sports has curated some reports closer to home and shows they could sign two Premier League midfielders.

Referencing Portuguese newspaper, Record, the report says the Gunners have started negotiations with Wolves over signing Ruben Neves.

It adds that the Daily Star is also claiming that they have an interest in James Maddison with the Leicester City star impressing Arteta.

They will reportedly make their move for him in the next few days before the transfer window closes.