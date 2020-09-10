Arsenal turned down Hector Bellerin loan approach

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal has turned down a loan bid from PSG for Hector Bellerin.
The Gunners have had a busy summer transfer window as they attempt to rebuild their team.
They have been signing players, but some of their players have also attracted the attention of top European sides.
One player who has caught the attention of others is Bellerin and the Spaniard might still leave, but not to one of his suitors.
Bellerin is one of the most senior players at Arsenal and he remains key to Mikel Arteta’s plans.
But the Spanish manager signed Cedric Soares to provide competition for the former Barcelona man, in January.
That move may have signalled that Arsenal will sell him if the right offer comes and that has caught the attention of the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich.
The French side has been the most serious of the two teams, but they have had their offer turned down, according to the transfer guru.
Romano claims that PSG made a final bid to land the Spaniard on loan with the option of signing him permanently, but Arsenal turned down the offer.
They have now turned their attention to another target.
There is something fundamentally wrong with a system where a multi billion football Club can lease a player rather than commit their resources to buy.The loan system to me should be restricted to lower Leagues and relate to young players(under 21) who have yet to establish themselves.We are now getting to the stage where loans have become the norm rather than the exception.As part of FFP regulations , an embargo on inward loans should be imposed on the top European Leagues.This does not preclude the likes of Arsenal from loaning out youngsters as part of their development and of course it would benefit the lower league sides who simply do not have the resources to buy outright.