Arsenal turned down offer to offload Frenchman in the summer

The last transfer window was a busy one for Arsenal as the Gunners sought to try and rebuild their team for their new manager.

Mikel Arteta had shown the club that he can achieve success even with some poor players, and they decided to back him with some decent acquisitions.

The Gunners are hopeful that the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes will be good enough to help them return to the top four at least.

But it wasn’t just incoming deals that Arsenal worked on in the last transfer window.

It has now been revealed that the Gunners also considered offers for some of their players, and one player that they considered an offer for was Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2017, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as the more important striker.

David Ornstein claims that AS Roma tempted Arsenal with an offer for the striker in the last transfer window, but they turned it down.

He tweeted: “Arsenal did receive a substantial offer towards the end of the transfer window just gone from Roma for Lacazette.

“It fell below their valuation for him & so he stayed put. I can’t imagine that situation would develop again in January.”