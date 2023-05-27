Arsenal turned down request to insert a release clause into Bukayo Saka’s new deal

Arsenal has successfully secured Bukayo Saka’s future at the club by signing him to a new contract, which marks a significant achievement for the team this season.

Saka, who is considered one of the key players at the Emirates, was a priority for Arsenal, and they were determined to retain him for the long term.

Although the negotiation process took some time, Saka has now agreed to the terms of a lucrative new deal that elevates him to one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Saka’s representatives initially sought to include a release clause in the contract, but Arsenal declined the request. As a compromise, both parties settled on a shorter-term deal instead.

While Saka would have preferred a longer contract with a release clause, the agreement reached between the player and the club represents a satisfactory resolution that benefits both sides.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Agreeing to a release clause would have meant we already named a price for the attacker, so it was smart we did not agree to one.

The club knows Saka will be loyal for at least the next few seasons, but players can change their minds whenever they want and the club must be prepared to act when that happens.

Hopefully, we will win some more trophies together in the next few seasons before the deal expires.

