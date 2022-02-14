Arsenal are claimed to have turned down the chance to sign Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain in January, despite our limited numbers in attack.

The Gunners allowed both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun to leave the club in January, leaving just Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette as senior options for the central role in our attack to see out the season, but that wasn’t believed to have been the ideal plan.

There was strong talk that we were leading the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic for some time before he eventually signed on the dotted line with Juventus, while we were linked with alternatives also.

CaughtOffside cites The Athletic in claiming that we had the chance to explore a swap deal with PSG for their Argentine forward Icardi, but we decided against such a move.

While I’m not convinced that our depth is strong enough with just the two strikers to see out the campaign, I don’t think Icardi would have been someone that would bring the right attitude and mentality to our squad. His relationship with his wife Wanda Nara is a little bit of a soap opera, and I don’t imagine that him and Arteta would have seen eye-to-eye in the same dressing room.

Do you think Icardi would have been a hit in north London?

Patrick

