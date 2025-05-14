Arsenal turns attention to Ligue 1 ace amid their search for a striker

Arsenal remain linked with several strikers as they prepare to reinforce their squad at the end of the season. Until a new forward is officially signed, speculation is expected to continue, with a fresh name now entering the discussion.

The Gunners are widely understood to be exploring options to strengthen their attack, and talks have reportedly been ongoing behind the scenes. While multiple names have emerged as possible additions, it remains unclear who will eventually join the club or whether more than one striker will be brought in.

Kalimuendo Now Considered a Target

Although Viktor Gyokeres is believed to have reached an agreement to join Arsenal, he may not be the only striker arriving at the Emirates. The club appear to be casting a wide net in their search for additional attacking options.

Just Arsenal sources have revealed that Arnaud Kalimuendo is under serious consideration. The French striker has reportedly been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and made a strong impression during a recent match observed by the club’s scouts. His name is now being discussed internally as a potential signing.

The Rennes forward is seen as a player with significant potential, and he would likely welcome a move to a club of Arsenal’s stature. His profile fits the Gunners’ strategy of investing in technically gifted players with room for further development.

Squad Reshuffle Could Make Room

Should one of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard depart in the coming window, Kalimuendo could be added to the squad alongside Gyokeres. This approach would give Arsenal additional depth and versatility in the attacking third, ensuring they remain competitive across all competitions.

Kalimuendo is regarded as one of the most promising players in his age group and would represent a strong addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. With the summer window approaching, much will depend on departures and final negotiations, but interest in the striker is growing at the Emirates.

