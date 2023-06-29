Arsenal turns attention to Real Madrid star after finding Rice agreement

Arsenal is said to be preparing for the arrival of a second midfielder to their squad, following the imminent signing of Declan Rice.

The Gunners are reportedly close to securing Rice’s signature for a new record fee, with an official announcement expected in the coming days. This addition is seen as a significant boost to Mikel Arteta’s squad, further strengthening their midfield options.

However, according to a report from The Sun, Arteta is still keen to bring in another midfielder and has identified Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni as a target.

Tchouameni, who established himself as one of Europe’s finest midfielders, joined Madrid last season. Arsenal is now interested in acquiring his services for a transfer fee.

The report suggests that should the Gunners complete the signing of Rice and fail to secure other midfield targets, such as Romeo Lavia, they will turn their attention to pursuing Tchouameni as an alternative option.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tchouameni is one of the finest young midfielders in La Liga and it would be a huge coup to add him to our group, but that is very unlikely.

The midfielder plays for Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could ask us to pay more than we paid for Rice before they will allow him to leave them.

