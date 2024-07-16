Arsenal turns down initial Fulham bid for wantaway player

The Cottagers have emerged as the midfielder’s most serious suitors, and they are in talks with Arsenal about adding him to their squad.

The Gunners are open to his departure if he wants to leave, although they would be happy to keep him for another season.

Smith Rowe cannot be guaranteed a starting spot on the Arsenal team, and some reports have linked the club with moves for new midfielders.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad and is willing to sell Smith Rowe to replace him with a better player.

However, Arsenal will not accept just any offer to offload him. According to a report by Standard Sport, they have turned down Fulham’s initial offer for his signature.

The Cottagers are now preparing to return with an improved offer, which they believe will persuade Arsenal to sell him.