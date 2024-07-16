Arsenal turns down initial Fulham bid for wantaway player

Fulham’s first bid to sign Emile Smith Rowe has been turned down by Arsenal.
The Cottagers have emerged as the midfielder’s most serious suitors, and they are in talks with Arsenal about adding him to their squad.
The Gunners are open to his departure if he wants to leave, although they would be happy to keep him for another season.
Smith Rowe cannot be guaranteed a starting spot on the Arsenal team, and some reports have linked the club with moves for new midfielders.
Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad and is willing to sell Smith Rowe to replace him with a better player.
However, Arsenal will not accept just any offer to offload him. According to a report by Standard Sport, they have turned down Fulham’s initial offer for his signature.
The Cottagers are now preparing to return with an improved offer, which they believe will persuade Arsenal to sell him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is one of our academy graduates who we want to see succeed at the Emirates. However, the midfielder has failed to meet expectations so far, no thanks to his poor injury record.
Selling and replacing him will be a smart summer activity to carry out.
Let’s offload him asap and get on with all the other transfers out that Arsenal needs to do between now and 31 August.
ESR is a top young player at Arsenal. But whose injury picking most of the time in the last 2 seasons in the team. Has considerably slowed him down from getting regular game starts for the Gunners. But saved, in some cameo appearances he has had last season after he returned from his injury long spell layoff..
ESR is now a finish-article Arsenal’s Hale End product. Who us Gooners will like to see him remain at Arsenal. And continue with his development at club to an endearing full capacity.
So therefore, I will suggest that Arteta SHOULDN’T sell him this summer. But keep him and extends his contract at the club for him.
But if he has to have him sold this summer. For to do an upgrade in his position in the squad. The buying club who want to sign him SHOULD pay Arsenal the right price that goes with his potential top quality having to sign him.
Dont sell smith rowe hes a top player that would be a great back up.