Arsenal turns down new approach for Aaron Ramsdale

Eddie Nketiah’s move to Olympique Marseille has collapsed, but the English striker has attracted interest from a new suitor.

Nketiah had agreed on personal terms with Marseille and was eager to join the French club. However, they were unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price, and after several negotiations, Marseille decided to pursue other options.

Nketiah now faces the possibility of spending another season on the bench at the Emirates. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Bournemouth has emerged as a potential destination for him.

Following the record-breaking sale of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, Bournemouth is keen to find a replacement. The Cherries have several strikers on their radar, with Nketiah being one of them.

Bournemouth could intensify their pursuit of Nketiah in the coming days as they work to secure a suitable replacement for Solanke.

Arsenal is also looking to sign a new striker, but they need to offload one of their current options first. Selling Nketiah would allow them to bring in a new forward to strengthen their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been a good player for us, but we need an upgrade, and he simply has to leave.

