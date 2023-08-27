Arsenal turns down Turkish club’s proposal for key player

Arsenal has decided to retain Thomas Partey for the upcoming season and is willing to disregard any offers for the midfielder.

Previously, there were expectations of the Ghanaian departing the club during the transfer window, with several teams expressing interest in adding him to their roster.

Nonetheless, due to a lack of appealing offers during that period, the midfielder remained with Arsenal and was included in their plans for the new season.

Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is aiming to secure at least one trophy in the current term and recognises the significance of retaining top-tier talents to achieve this objective.

Presently, the club is resolved to hold onto Partey, even in the face of interest from Galatasaray, who are looking to acquire the Ghanaian player.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Galatasaray has extended an offer to Arsenal, proposing a loan deal with an option for a subsequent permanent transfer. Nevertheless, Arsenal has rejected this offer, standing firm on their decision to retain Partey and not entertain the idea of selling him during this stage of the transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is too late to consider selling an important player like Partey and the midfielder has already shown this term that he can be a valuable player for us.

We expect him to stay loyal and we are lucky to have an important player like him in our group.

