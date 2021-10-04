Arsenal turns their attention from one La Liga star to another

Arsenal has turned their attention from signing former Liverpool midfielder, Philippe Coutinho towards pursuing the signature of Marco Asensio.

Coutinho is for sale at Barcelona and the Gunners have been linked with a move for him since Mikel Arteta has been at the club.

The Brazilian is struggling to recapture his old form after returning from a long injury layoff.

Todofichajes says Arsenal moved for Martin Odegaard instead of him in the summer and they are now looking to overlook him again and this time for Asensio.

The Gunners have enjoyed signing players from Real Madrid in the last year and they will now look to add Asensio from the Spanish giants to their squad.

The Spain international has been struggling for minutes at the Bernabeu and he could be tempted to follow the footstep of Odegaard to move to London from Spain.

Other top European clubs have been linked with a move for him recently, however, Arsenal has proven to be the team for players struggling at Madrid.

He could also see that the Gunners are making good progress under Arteta and that might convince him to switch to the Emirates.

It remains unclear if Madrid will agree to sell him outright or would insist on a loan deal as they initially did with Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.