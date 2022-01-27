Arsenal turns their attention to another Serie A striker

After missing out on a move for Dusan Vlahovic, Arsenal has turned their attention towards another striker who plays in the Italian top flight.

The Gunners remain in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

They could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

Vlahovic had been their number one transfer target for some time now, but the Serbian is close to joining Juventus instead.

Gazzetta dello Sport says the Gunners have now turned their attention towards a transfer for Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

The Nigerian has been in stunning form for the Serie A side and could become the next top attacker for the Gunners.

He joined them from Lille for around £66m in 2020, but the report says they might take a hit and sell him to the Gunners for £58m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is developing into one of Europe’s hottest strikers, and he could do a job for Arsenal.

The former Lille star has scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists from 16 competitive games this season.

That figure is impressive for a 23-year-old in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

It would be interesting to see if we can add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad this month.