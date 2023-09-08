Arsenal turns their attention to the latest Brighton star

Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in Evan Ferguson following his impressive start to the season with Brighton. The teenager made a significant impact by scoring a hat-trick in Brighton’s recent match before the international break, garnering attention and recognition.

Arsenal has a history of acquiring talent from Brighton, and it appears they are keeping a close eye on Ferguson. However, they are not the only club interested in him. Several other teams are also in pursuit of the promising young player, as revealed by iNews.

Competition for Ferguson’s signature is expected to be fierce, which means that Arsenal, along with other interested parties, will need to closely monitor his progress and make their case if they hope to secure his services in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferguson is a superb player in the marking and has continued to show he has what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

The youngster will play for one of the league’s big boys in the near future and we are smart to position ourselves to make him one of our players.

For now, we need to focus on the players we can use and allow our scouts to run the rule over Ferguson and anticipate that he will develop into the player everyone believes he will be.

But Brighton does not sell their players cheaply and we must be prepared to break the bank to sign him.

