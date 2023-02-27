Arsenal turns their attention towards keeping Saliba

Arsenal has been working hard to keep their best players by offering them contract extensions and the next man on their list is William Saliba.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Martinelli to a new contract and have reportedly reached an agreement with Bukayo Saka over an extension.

The next man on their list is Saliba and a report on Football Insider reveals they have now turned their attention towards agreeing to a new contract with the Frenchman.

Saliba has been one of the finest players in the country in his position this season and is often more celebrated than other defenders at the club.

This is his first season in Arsenal’s red and white strip, but the Gunners want him to stay for long time.

The report says the club and his entourage have been in talks for some time and hope to find an agreement soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been solid in this campaign and deserves a new deal. He is a player most clubs would be happy to have in their squad. However, the France international will likely prefer to stay in London.

That does not mean we should be complacent in our efforts to get the deal sorted and we need to speed things up.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

