Arsenal turns their focus to keeping coveted youngster

Arsenal is now working on getting Bukayo Saka on a new deal as he enters the final two years of his current one with them.

The attacker has emerged as the club’s key player in the last few seasons and he signed his present deal in 2020.

Since then, he has become even more important to the club and Mikel Arteta is building his team around the Euro 2020 finalist.

Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring him, and they will pounce to add him to their squad if they get the chance.

A report on The Sun says the Gunners have been in talks with him for some time now and they hope to conclude it soon.

Arsenal has added some impressive names to their squad and they remain busy before the window closes.

They hope the attacker will reach an agreement with them over a new deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably our most important player and we cannot lose him at this stage of our rebuild.

Keeping him in our squad would be a tremendous boost on many fronts for us.

However, before a new deal can be signed, he has to agree to it as well.