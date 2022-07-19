Arsenal turns their focus to keeping coveted youngster

Arsenal is now working on getting Bukayo Saka on a new deal as he enters the final two years of his current one with them.
The attacker has emerged as the club’s key player in the last few seasons and he signed his present deal in 2020.
Since then, he has become even more important to the club and Mikel Arteta is building his team around the Euro 2020 finalist.
Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring him, and they will pounce to add him to their squad if they get the chance.
A report on The Sun says the Gunners have been in talks with him for some time now and they hope to conclude it soon.
Arsenal has added some impressive names to their squad and they remain busy before the window closes.
They hope the attacker will reach an agreement with them over a new deal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is arguably our most important player and we cannot lose him at this stage of our rebuild.
Keeping him in our squad would be a tremendous boost on many fronts for us.
However, before a new deal can be signed, he has to agree to it as well.
If he believes in MA’s process and is offered a decent new contract he should be willing to sign.
If he doesn’t believe in what MA is doing and won’t renew then he needs to be sold immediately. Time to act like a big club.
I would imagine a lot will depend on if he believes in this long haul process and if it will actually come off ,he’s probably been our most consistent performer for the last 2 seasons so any new contract he will be looking at what Jesus as just got and thinking that’s what he deserves (or his agent will ).
Personally I don’t think he would get into Liverpools and city’s starting 11 at this point in time either ,remember city have just sold sterling who IMO is a lvl a above saka .
Let’s just hope he signs because we cannot have a situation where once again a player is able to run down his contract which is becoming the norm with this club .
Running down a contract is becoming the norm all over Europe.
Guess it depends on his believing in Arteta’s process and wages offered.
If Nketiah is on 100k, then Arsenal better start at 150k and be prepared to pay more.
That 100k for Nketiah was foolish, and every extension will look at that as a starting point for negotiations.
Paying a bench playing 100k will cost Arsenal a lot in the long run
Let the club negotiate with him he is a good player for Arsenal
Unless Nketiah justifies his 100k per week, which somehow I feel he will try to.
A combination of Nketiah and Jesus upfront could be a real threat,
Let’s just hope we are able to sell off players and get a good CDM.