Arsenal turns to world class striker after Sesko snub

Arsenal has initiated contact with Victor Osimhen’s agent as they aim to sign the Nigerian forward, following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Mikel Arteta had identified Sesko as a key target, believing the striker could become a significant player for Arsenal. However, with Sesko opting to remain at RB Leipzig for another season, Arsenal must now shift their focus to alternative options.

Osimhen, who was among their list of targets before they prioritised Sesko, has now come back into consideration. The Napoli star has been on Arsenal’s radar since he won the Serie A Golden Boot in 2023 and is expected to leave Naples this summer.

Napoli included a release clause in Osimhen’s latest contract and is prepared to let him go if a club meets that fee. According to Calcio Napoli, Arsenal has reached out to Osimhen’s representatives to discuss the requirements for facilitating the transfer.

Arsenal will face competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Napoli will sell him to the highest bidder.

Osimhen would want to play in the Premier League, but the striker will also struggle to turn down a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

