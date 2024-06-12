Arsenal turns to world class striker after Sesko snub

Arsenal has initiated contact with Victor Osimhen’s agent as they aim to sign the Nigerian forward, following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay in Germany with RB Leipzig.
Mikel Arteta had identified Sesko as a key target, believing the striker could become a significant player for Arsenal. However, with Sesko opting to remain at RB Leipzig for another season, Arsenal must now shift their focus to alternative options.
Osimhen, who was among their list of targets before they prioritised Sesko, has now come back into consideration. The Napoli star has been on Arsenal’s radar since he won the Serie A Golden Boot in 2023 and is expected to leave Naples this summer.
Napoli included a release clause in Osimhen’s latest contract and is prepared to let him go if a club meets that fee. According to Calcio Napoli, Arsenal has reached out to Osimhen’s representatives to discuss the requirements for facilitating the transfer.
Arsenal will face competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Napoli will sell him to the highest bidder.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen would want to play in the Premier League, but the striker will also struggle to turn down a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Our present forward line needs rejigging. Jesus stats for last season are not very impressive and if he can’t get passed the defender he starts rolling on the pitch. Eddie not a backup striker in the competitions we play in and Kai wasn’t consistent at the start so we need a striker like Osimhen. Perhaps a deal with throwing some of our want away players can be reached.
£100m player Arsenal 2nd or 3rd choice = crazy
Osihmen not a good fit for Arsenal system, and £100m is just nuts, not for Edu/Arteta
if was happening, it would have before now!
Osimhen has always been our No1. The price has always been the stumbling block. The price is ihibitive and we may well still end up with Toney.
Edu/Arteta are not as desperate for a striker as the fan base, if the quality is not there at the right price they will not do it
Toney clear now does not have the quality
Edu/Arteta not compromising for low quality extra body that does not improve the team, at any price
Toney not happening