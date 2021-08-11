Arsenal tussling with Tottenham to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Denis Zakaria in this transfer window with both clubs looking to bring the Swiss midfielder to the Premier League.

Zakaria has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now, but this summer might be the perfect time to get their man.

This is because he has entered the final year of his current deal and has no intention of signing a new one.

This decision has presented Borussia Monchengladbach with a dilemma as they have to sell him now or lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Germans will look to make some money from his sale this summer and Bild claims he might head to the Premier League for around 20m euros.

The midfielder caught covid-19 at the end of last month and he is now working his way back to full fitness in preparation for a summer move.

The report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool have also considered making a move for him.

Arsenal has been strengthening their midfield in this transfer window and the Gunners could still add a new man.

They have added Albert Sambi Lokonga and look set to keep Granit Xhaka. If Zakaria joins, they could have one of the strongest midfields in England when the transfer window closes.