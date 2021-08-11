Arsenal tussling with Tottenham to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Denis Zakaria in this transfer window with both clubs looking to bring the Swiss midfielder to the Premier League.
Zakaria has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now, but this summer might be the perfect time to get their man.
This is because he has entered the final year of his current deal and has no intention of signing a new one.
This decision has presented Borussia Monchengladbach with a dilemma as they have to sell him now or lose him on a free transfer next summer.
The Germans will look to make some money from his sale this summer and Bild claims he might head to the Premier League for around 20m euros.
The midfielder caught covid-19 at the end of last month and he is now working his way back to full fitness in preparation for a summer move.
The report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool have also considered making a move for him.
Arsenal has been strengthening their midfield in this transfer window and the Gunners could still add a new man.
They have added Albert Sambi Lokonga and look set to keep Granit Xhaka. If Zakaria joins, they could have one of the strongest midfields in England when the transfer window closes.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
At this point in the transfer market, we desperately need creative midfielders not a defensive one. Actully a pure No8 àla Cazorla/ David Silva and in Aouar there is a solution plus a number 10 like Maddison. These two can make us a top four contender. Otherwise I don’t see how someone like Zakalia can change anything from what the team can achieve. If nothing is done the number 10 is waiting for us come the end of this season, mark my words.
The big four is already known:
Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Man U.
Other four will be Leicester, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Westham.
The best we can achieve is 9th.
If we are not in a race, we are receiving blow or missing out or tussling. Can’t we have a normal transfer window
I have been watching him several times but my conclusion about him is that,he’s a good when a team is also good at creating low blocks,other than that i don’t see what else he can bring to a team like arsenal
Think with his tools (can be B2B or DM) he fits right into the defensive football Arteta prefers.
Having a 10 that roams in midfield will never happen under Arteta. That’s why a Zakaria or Tuen Koopmeiers makes sense with how Arteta sets up and directs them to play football.
Good price for Zakaria; young in his mid 20’s, with plenty value to sell on.