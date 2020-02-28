Arsenal Twitter account angers fans when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored last night

Arsenal Twitter account came in for criticism from some fans after Tweet.

Arsenal’s Twitter account manager may need to be changed after he angered the club’s fan base during their game against Olympiacos.

The Gunners struggled to break down their visitors who took them into extra time before eliminating Mikel Arteta’s men.

During the game, an Arsenal fan tweeted “Auba, myyyyy GRed heart @Arsenal.”

After the Tweet, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an impressive acrobatic goal that seemed like the game’s winner and Arsenal’s official Twitter account replied to the above fan’s tweet with: “All of us rn:”.

This seemed to have angered some of the club’s fan base who thought they were celebrating too soon and should have waited a while before posting or commenting under a celebratory Tweet.

Not long after then, Olympiacos scored what turned out to be the game’s winning goal and the club’s fans took their frustration out on the club’s official twitter handle for their previous Tweet.

One fan wrote, “This aged real nice”.

Other responses according to Express Sport included: “If we concede one more we are out so chill for now plz… and we’re out”.

“Delete you nerds”.

Personally, I do not see anything wrong with the clubs Twitter account tweeting the way they did, I mean, what are they supposed to do when a goal goes in with just a few minutes left, ignore it?

Some Arsenal fans are far too sensitive.

The Gunners will now have to focus on finishing the season in a European position or winning the FA Cup which would guarantee a return to the Europa League next season.