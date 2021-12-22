Arsenal Twitter reacts after Patino scores on Arsenal debut

Arsenal fans react to Charlie Patino scoring on his debut

It couldn’t have gone any better for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Sunderland.

The Gunners cruised past the League One side to enter the semis of the tournament and are just a touching distance away from the final.

A sublime hat-trick by Eddie Nketiah was complemented by a superb team performance and a debut goal for Hale End graduate Charlie Patino.

At the latter stages of the game, his name was reverberating from every corner of the stadium.

I hope this trend continues. Patino being the man. Arsenal fans his lovers.

Here’s how Arsenal Twitter reacted to the young Hale End academy product scoring on his first appearance in the iconic red and white jersey…

What a night for 18-year old Charlie Patino scoring on his debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/lph4cpgpCX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 21, 2021

"My son, go and show them who Charlie Patino is." pic.twitter.com/O70YZOIiDC — Gooner Eurychus 🇰🇪⚽ (@Gooner_Eurychus) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino with a debut goal. Come outside Van De Beek. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino is the youngest player to score on his #Arsenal debut since Jon Sammels in 1963 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino scores on his Arsenal debut. Hale End back at it again. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino scored after only ten minutes on the pitch. I crunched the numbers and found that he would have scored nine goals if he started. Generational. — Av (@aviv_lavi) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino debut goal. The latest Arsenal star boy has arrived. 😁 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) December 21, 2021

Charlie Patino is the 18th youngest scorer in Arsenal’s history, thanks to @HarveyDownes92 for the correct numbers here. He’s in the company of true Arsenal greatness here. Congratulations @CharliePatino10 https://t.co/BzedJfu91h — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 21, 2021

The original plan the club had for him was to make his debut next season. But due to his impressive performances in the u23’s level, that plan was brought forward.

He’s a player who remains ahead of the curve. Who knows where he will be standing in a year or twos time?

At the heart of the Gunners team? Well, many people are rooting for that to happen.

Yash Bisht