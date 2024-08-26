Arsenal two new debutantes feeling confident despite defeat to Chelsea Women

Our Arsenal women didn’t manage to secure a victory against their London rivals, Chelsea, on Sunday night. The two WSL teams faced off at Audi Field in a match that served as a fantastic warm-up for the upcoming WSL season.

In a close match, the Blues managed to secure a breakthrough thanks to their new signing, Sandy Baltimore, who scored just 3 minutes into the second half. Arsenal pushed to find the equaliser but failed; the game ended 1-0.

This was an exciting test for the Gunners, but losing wasn’t their plan. Despite playing the London derby across the water, Rosa Kafaji and Mariona Caldentey, the new recruits, experienced it firsthand.

Their reactions to the match were quite revealing. Kafaji acknowledged that the team is still working on finding their rhythm and didn’t perform under ideal circumstances, but they appreciated the support from the fans.

“We are still in pre-season so we are not in our top form yet and it was very hot today, so it was very tough. We are not at our top level but it is going in the right direction. It was really nice today to see all the fans, it was hot weather but we really enjoyed it,” said Kafaji.

In Caldentey’s case, she mentioned that it was wonderful to finally get her first minutes for Arsenal. She also thinks the team is still coming together but will definitely improve.

“I am so happy to have my first minutes here, I want and we wanted to win, so it was not perfect but it was a good start for my pre-season. We need to create a connection and build and I think we are in a good way,” said Caldentey.

It’s wonderful to see the new recruits making comments like this. It really gives us hope for better days ahead for our Arsenal women’s team. As Gunners, we’re always optimistic about what they can achieve.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!