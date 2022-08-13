Arsenal U21 come from behind again to maintain 100% record

Arsenal came from behind against West Ham to claim all three points yesterday evening to maintain their 100% record so far in the U21 PL division.

The Gunners started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Manchester United last weekend, and once again have overturned an early deficit to claim all three points versus the Hammers.

It was some confusion at the back which allowed the hosts to open the scoring, with Tom Smith and Zach Awe making a hash of the long ball, allowing Simon Swyer to open the scoring.

Just as we did last week however, the goal sparked us into life, and we quickly took control of proeceedings. James Olayinka put his early injury-scare behind him to race down the left hand side, beat the defender to travel into the box before lifting it over the packed out box to the backpost where summer signing Marquinhos was ready to head it in.

The Brazilian also made sure we went into the break ahead, scoring a second header after some neat work down the left by Sagoe Jnr.

We continued to apply the pressure after the interval also, with Miguel Azeez amongst those to be denied by the woodwork, but we finally earned the two-goal cushion before the hour-mark when James Olayinka tidily tucked his finish inside the near post.

Another mistake opened the door for yet another West Ham goal to make it 3-2, but it was all us again after that, and we eventually settled for the 3-2 win and all three points.

Patrick