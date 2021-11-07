Arsenal Under-23 stars give Arteta something to think about with impressive comeback

Arsenal’s Under-23’s staged a remarkable comeback in their match against Leicester City to give the senior team some motivation.

The Sun reports they had been 3-0 down at 90 minutes, but they scored three added time goals to draw the match.

Tim Akinola started the comeback with a strike on the 92nd minute before Omari Hutchinson made it 3-2 two minutes later.

Folarin Balogun then scored the game’s leveller in the 97th minute to complete a stunning comeback.

This result could serve as a motivation to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the other members of the Arsenal senior team.

As they look to maintain their current unbeaten run, the Gunners’ senior team can take some inspiration from this performance and know that it is not over until it is truly over.

Arsenal’s Under-23’s has some of the finest youngsters in England and Balogun again proved that he is probably too big for that level of football right now.

The striker is struggling to get game time with the first team, but it might be best for him to leave the club on loan in the January transfer window so he can start playing senior football.

A move to the Championship could toughen him up and make him ready to play for Arsenal next season.

