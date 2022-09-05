Arsenal under threat of losing another midfielder to injury

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is under threat of missing our upcoming fixtures after pulling up after yesterday’s defeat to Manchester United.

The Gunners were downed 3-1 despite a spirited performance at Old Trafford, and you have to wonder if things could have gone differently if we had a full squad of options available.

Both Thomas PArtey and Mo Elneny are currently sidelined from our CM roles, and David Ornstein is now aware that we could well be set to lose former academy star Smith Rowe to injury also.

🚨 Emile Smith Rowe appeared to pull up with an injury during Arsenal warm-down. 22yo attacking midfielder looked distressed as he was accompanied back to dressing room by #AFC assistant coach Carlos Cuesta, while rest of substitutes continued their session @TheAthleticUK #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/rz9TKGr6Yt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 4, 2022

Smith Rowe is no doubt a huge talent, but his continued injury issues threaten to ruin his career before it has even got into full swing. He notched over 10 goals last season, but lost his first-team role to Gabriel Martinelli halfway through the term and has struggled to work his way back into the side since.

Hopefully the latest knock is one that he will be able to shrug off, especially with European football set to return on Thursday where he could well have been likely to get his first start of the campaign.

Patrick