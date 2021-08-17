Arsenal unlikely to sell attacking duo after missing out on a replacement for them

Arsenal is less likely to sell Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this transfer window after they missed out on Tammy Abraham.

Both strikers missed the league opener against Brentford because of illness and might miss the next game against Chelsea.

In their absence, Arsenal’s attack was led by Folarin Balogun as Eddie Nketiah is also injured.

Balogun struggled against the Bees, who ran out 2-0 winners in their first ever Premier League match.

However, he might still lead the attack in the next game if Aubameyang and Lacazette cannot recover in time to play.

The Sun says Arsenal had been hoping to cash in on both strikers with Lacazette already in the last year of his current deal while Aubameyang has struggled since he signed his current big-money contract last summer.

The Gunners had targeted former Chelsea man, Abraham as the ideal replacement with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of the boyhood Gunner.

However, Abraham has instead moved to Roma, where he will play under former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho.

The report claims a lack of alternative to replace them means Arsenal will keep Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Both players would have watched the Gunners struggle against Brentford and will be keen to become available for selection soon enough.