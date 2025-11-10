Arsenal unlucky with free-kick decision for Sunderland, says ex-referee Gallagher

A former Premier League referee has shared his view on a controversial moment during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland.

Brian Brobbey’s late goal earned the Black Cats a point in a keenly contested clash. Before that, the Gunners had rallied into the lead thanks to superb finishes from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard in the second half, overturning an opener from former Gunner Dan Ballard.

How Sunderland won the set-piece that led to their first goal proved contentious and sparked plenty of post-match debate. Martin Zubimendi was adjudged to have fouled Wilson Isidor in midfield, but replays showed he appeared to touch the ball slightly before following through. Not only did he receive a yellow card, but Sunderland ultimately scored from the resulting free-kick.

Gallagher admits referee may have misread the situation

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher suggested the referee may have misjudged the incident.

“I didn’t know that was in law! I think he’s unlucky to give a free-kick away, even more unlucky to get a yellow card. It’s possibly a misread by the referee,” Gallagher said.

Jay Bothroyd, who appeared as a guest on the show, also believed the decision was harsh. He said:

“If he touches the ball ever so slightly, he’s won the ball. It shouldn’t be given as a free-kick. We saw the one against Saka against Fulham, where he gets the ball and goes through the player. That’s the same kind of thing there.

“Not every time you get the ball is okay. But Saka, Gyökeres… unless the referee’s association is telling me it’s different rules in the box, that should be given as a challenge that’s okay.”

Costly officiating but Arsenal only have themselves to blame

The first half was characterised by inconsistent officiating, and it did not help that the game itself was scrappy during those early exchanges. The decision ultimately proved costly, but the Gunners will feel they only have themselves to blame for failing to hold onto their lead.

Arsenal still hold a healthy advantage at the top of the Premier League, but maintaining that position will require commitment, concentration and, above all, consistency as the season unfolds.

Benjamin Kenneth

