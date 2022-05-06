Arsenal unveil surprising new statue outside the Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium unveils first woman’s statue

Vivianne Miedema’s name and statue has carved itself in the history books.

Before the feisty North London Derby clash last weekend, many fans were drawn to the statue of the Dutch star, who has been one of the best women players the Emirates Stadium has ever witnessed.

In her 87 appearances for the Gunners, Miedema has scored a whopping 74 goals. She has replicated that form in international colors of Netherlands too, scoring a record-breaking 92 goals in 108 appearances.

Regularly cited as one of the greatest strikers in modern women’s football, the 25-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in the FA WSL and has scored more goals at the international level for the Netherlands than any other player, across both the women’s and men’s teams.

Even though it was a temporary statue, it would have been a heartwarming moment for the Arsenal star. It didn’t take her long to reveal what she was feeling.

On her official Instagram account she said, “Can’t believe I have a statue outside of the Emirates Stadium. The first female statue at Arsenal!”

She continued, “What a way to celebrate a #NLD win.”

In the interview with American-based magazine Forbes, Miedema hopes that her statue outside the Emirates Stadium will lead to more recognition for female athletes.

“It’s not just me but I think a lot of players in the past probably deserve one, It’s something that shows great quality from the club. I definitely think that will happen in the future.”

With the Dutch star’s long-term future at Arsenal still in limbo, we can all just look back and appreciate what she has given to the club in the past five years.

People who follow the women’s game know that it’s a lot.

Yash Bisht