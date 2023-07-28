Arsenal unveils Arsene Wenger statue at the Emirates

Arsenal has honoured their former manager, Arsene Wenger, by unveiling a statue of him at the Emirates Stadium, showcasing their unwavering support for the man who dedicated 22 years to the club.

Wenger’s journey with Arsenal began in October 1996 when he took charge at Highbury. Over the next two decades, he masterfully transformed Arsenal into one of the most formidable clubs in England and Europe.

During his tenure, Wenger secured numerous achievements, including three Premier League titles and an impressive seven FA Cup victories, making him the most successful manager in the competition’s history.

After departing from the Emirates in 2018, Wenger assumed a role with FIFA, but it wasn’t until last year, after four years, that he returned to visit the stadium he called home for so long.

Recognising Wenger’s immense contribution to the club, Arsenal has solidified his legendary status by commemorating him with a statue at the Emirates. This gesture serves as a testament to the lasting impact he had on the club and the admiration and respect he continues to receive from the Arsenal faithful.

A club statement on its website reads:

“During Arsène’s 22 years at the club, he was manager of our men’s first team for an incredible 1,235 matches and led us through the most successful period in our history, transforming our identity with his vision for how the game was played, and has been identified to have created the ‘modern Arsenal’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger is a reason some of us started supporting the club and the gaffer remains one individual we will always love.

We welcomed him with open arms when he visited and it is great that fans will now see his statue when they attend matches as his legacy lives on.

