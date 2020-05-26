Arsenal unwilling to meet the asking price for La Liga target

Arsenal is one of several teams that have been linked with a move for former Liverpool target, Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman came very close to joining Liverpool as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, but the deal fell through when Liverpool spotted a concern in his medical.

The midfielder would eventually leave Lyon last summer to join Real Betis, and after just one season at the Spanish side, he could be on the move again as several teams have now become linked with a move for him.

Top sides like Barcelona have been linked with a move for him alongside Arsenal, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

The Gunners have reportedly made contact with his club over a summer transfer but they aren’t willing to spend the asking price they have been quoted on the player, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that Betis wants €50 million for the injury-prone attacking midfielder, but Arsenal is reluctant to spend such an amount to land him.

Mikel Arteta wants at least a new creative midfielder this summer as he struggles to get the best out of his current crop of creative players, however, the Spaniard may have to look for players he can land for a reasonable fee or free agents.