Arsenal up against London rivals for the signature of Feyenoord hitman

It has generally been accepted that Arsenal need a new striker and according to a report by Voetbal4u as cited by Matt Law on Sportsmole, Feyenoord hitman Santiago Gimenez is the latest forward to be linked with Arsenal.

The Mexican international has been prolific so far this season netting ten goals in just eight appearances and he has found himself firmly on the radar of top clubs.

Arsenal is joined by London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring the 22-year-old, however, it is thought that Feyenoord will not sanction a transfer until next summer, at the earliest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If I am brutally honest I know absolutely nothing about Gimenez, never heard of him, however, if Mikel Arteta decides he is worth signing then I am on board with that.

Gimenez’s stats are certainly impressive this season with ten goals in just eight games and overall for Feyenoord he has knocked in 33 goals in 53 appearances, so he definitely has an eye for goal but as we all know, the Dutch Eredivisie is not the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out and if Arsenal really are interested in signing him, we will know soon enough that’s for sure.