Arsenal up their bid for Ben White to 54 million – awaiting Brighton response

The never-ending transfer saga of Ben White to Arsenal has been delayed yet again due to England making it all the way to the Euros Final against Italy at the weekend, but it seems that Brighton and the Gunners are still haggling over the price for the excelent defender.
The Metro has reported the new offer this evening, and this is an excerpt from their article……
The Gunners have already seen their opening two offers for the 23-year-old rejected by Brighton, including one worth £42m up front plus a further £4m in add-ons.
Everton have also entered the race to sign White and have indicated that they are willing to better Arsenal’s bid by offering a guaranteed £50m as well as an additional £5m in bonus payments.
According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal have now revised their offer and their third bid consists of a guaranteed payment upfront of £48m, plus another £6m in performance-related add-ons which the Gunners consider ‘achievable’.
They claim that Mikel Arteta is simply not taking no for an answer as the Spaniard thinks White is integral to his plans next season. But, of course, they say that Brighton have not made any response to this rumoured “third offer”.
And for all the people who think that Everton could be our only competition for his signature, the report also slipped in that Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have also registered their interest (but no offers as yet, they say).
This White transfer is becoming a bit of a bind, especially as White himself told everyone at the start of the Euros that he wouldn’t be discussing any rumours while on international duty.
But surely there can’t be this much smoke without fire, can there? It will be a bit of a massive let down if this doesn’t go through in the end….
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
The one thing that will ensure we miss out, is the Russian roubles or the oil money – if these two factors aren’t involved then I believe Arteta will get his man.
But do you really think that boy is worth that kind of money?
We need top quality signings upfront. We are not playing in Europe next season. Holding, Mari, Saliba, Gabriel are good enough for the league. Aouar and Sterling signing should have been the priority. Our offensive play needs to improve. We need more goals from attack. The defence is not that bad.
Our offer is not as high as Everton’s so why will they accept🤔
Just forget at this overrated guy, anything higher than 30m is bad
Arsenal is allowing Arteta waste £54m on White when we have a better player in William Saliba. My happiness is that Arteta will be sacked this December.