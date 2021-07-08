Arsenal up their bid for Ben White to 54 million – awaiting Brighton response

The never-ending transfer saga of Ben White to Arsenal has been delayed yet again due to England making it all the way to the Euros Final against Italy at the weekend, but it seems that Brighton and the Gunners are still haggling over the price for the excelent defender.

The Metro has reported the new offer this evening, and this is an excerpt from their article……

The Gunners have already seen their opening two offers for the 23-year-old rejected by Brighton, including one worth £42m up front plus a further £4m in add-ons. Everton have also entered the race to sign White and have indicated that they are willing to better Arsenal’s bid by offering a guaranteed £50m as well as an additional £5m in bonus payments. According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal have now revised their offer and their third bid consists of a guaranteed payment upfront of £48m, plus another £6m in performance-related add-ons which the Gunners consider ‘achievable’.

They claim that Mikel Arteta is simply not taking no for an answer as the Spaniard thinks White is integral to his plans next season. But, of course, they say that Brighton have not made any response to this rumoured “third offer”.

And for all the people who think that Everton could be our only competition for his signature, the report also slipped in that Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have also registered their interest (but no offers as yet, they say).

This White transfer is becoming a bit of a bind, especially as White himself told everyone at the start of the Euros that he wouldn’t be discussing any rumours while on international duty.

But surely there can’t be this much smoke without fire, can there? It will be a bit of a massive let down if this doesn’t go through in the end….