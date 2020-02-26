Arsenal upping the ante in their bid to sign to Championship star

Arsenal is reportedly getting serious in their bid to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma.

The Algerian has had an impressive season and been one of the driving forces behind the Bee’s push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Gunners were linked to him in the last transfer window but they focused on signing defenders instead.

The Lancashire Post is now claiming that they have upped their efforts to sign the forward who has scored 11 times and provided five more assists for his team this season.

Arsenal has a lot of quality in their attack at the moment, however, it is looking increasingly likely that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be sold next summer.

The Gabonese attacker will have just one year left on his current deal when the season ends.

He hasn’t shown the willingness to sign a new deal at the Emirates as he looks to win more trophies before retiring.

Arsenal would not want to risk losing a high-value player like him for free and if he tells them he won’t renew his contract, they would most likely listen to offers from his suitors.

Benrahma won the PFA Fan’s Player of the Month for January and he will no doubt be keen to keep performing well until the season ends and hope for a move to a bigger club.