Arsenal upping the ante in their bid to sign to Championship star

Arsenal is reportedly getting serious in their bid to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma.
The Algerian has had an impressive season and been one of the driving forces behind the Bee’s push for promotion to the Premier League.
The Gunners were linked to him in the last transfer window but they focused on signing defenders instead.
The Lancashire Post is now claiming that they have upped their efforts to sign the forward who has scored 11 times and provided five more assists for his team this season.
Arsenal has a lot of quality in their attack at the moment, however, it is looking increasingly likely that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be sold next summer.
The Gabonese attacker will have just one year left on his current deal when the season ends.
He hasn’t shown the willingness to sign a new deal at the Emirates as he looks to win more trophies before retiring.
Arsenal would not want to risk losing a high-value player like him for free and if he tells them he won’t renew his contract, they would most likely listen to offers from his suitors.
Benrahma won the PFA Fan’s Player of the Month for January and he will no doubt be keen to keep performing well until the season ends and hope for a move to a bigger club.
Excellent signing if true. Likely cheap too. And at 24, the age is right.
OT but relevant to the post: It is being reported that Lacazette wii not push to leave Arsenal if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
When asked if his contract had an escape clause for such a scenario, the France striker said he did not know.
“I have a contract with the club so thereis no point for me to leave. Everybody is happy with me at the club”.
“A lot of people can talk. There is always something to say so I don’t really think about this.
If the manager, the coach, my team-mates are happy with me, then that’s the most important thing”.
This was reported by the BBC and it seems to certainly answer many questions regarding his future, MA’s thoughts and the players feelings.
Good news indeed and this just might influence his good friend Auba to commit to the club as well.
For those that would actually like to hear Lacazette say them words and not read them, you can watch them on an article with a video we posted here 5 hours ago https://www.justarsenal.com/video-mikel-arteta-and-alexandre-lacazette-press-conference/236977 And he also comments on Auba in the video.
Thanks Martin, I obviously missed that one.
It also seems that Auba has used near enough the same words about people liking to talk, while not knowing the facts – if I missed that one as well on here, again my apologies to one and all.
It seems there will be no new discussions regarding Auba’s contract until the end of the season, so squeeky bum time seems to be the order of the day – does this remind anyone of the RVP saga?