Arsenal urged not to sell Emile Smith Rowe just yet

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal has been linked with a potential departure in recent weeks due to struggles with injuries, making it challenging for him to maintain fitness.

Smith Rowe stands out as one of the premier talents promoted from Arsenal’s youth ranks in recent seasons, and he holds a special place in Mikel Arteta’s favour.

While the manager is eager to witness Smith Rowe’s return to form and regular playing time, some reports have suggested the possibility of Arsenal selling the English midfielder.

Smith Rowe may be inclined to seek more playing time elsewhere, but former Premier League player Paul Robinson believes it would not be sensible to sell him in the summer. Robinson insists that the midfielder can still reclaim a spot in the Gunners’ starting XI.

He said to Football Insider:

“He’s certainly got the ability to break back into the side.

“He’s been really unlucky with his injuries and he’s been in and out this season.

“He’s a quality player and a proven player in the Premier League.

“We know what he’s capable of at that level.

“Where Arsenal are at the moment – they’re serious title contenders and serious Champions League contenders.

“Next season, they will be competing on all fronts.

“They’ll need a big squad and you can’t let players like Emile Smith Rowe leave the club because he’s outstanding.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has been unfortunate with injuries, and he will understand if we ask him to leave in the summer.

However, we need to be more patient with him because he is clearly a very talented player.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…