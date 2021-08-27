Arsenal urged to accept £10 million for wantaway striker

Eddie Nketiah is being targeted by some Premier League clubs with Brighton leading the race for the Arsenal man.
The promotion of Folarin Balogun to the Arsenal first team means the England Under21 star is further down the pecking order at the Emirates.
He has one more season left on his current Arsenal contract and he has been offered a new one.
However, he is reluctant to sign and Arsenal’s best bet might be to cash in on him now.
Although he has failed to take his chances at the Emirates, the Gunners know he is a huge talent and they are looking to make good money from his sale.
The Athletic say a number of clubs want to sign him for around £10 million, but Arsenal wants them to double that figure.
This demand could hinder his transfer this summer and force Arsenal to miss out on making money from his sale, especially if he joins a club abroad next summer.
Former Gunner Kevin Campbell believes they should accept £10 million now because £20 million is slightly unrealistic.
He told Football Insider: “Arsenal have to be smart now.
“Nketiah is not the answer and he is not going to get game time. That is the fact of the matter.
“Get what you can for him and move on. Let’s be honest, £20million is unrealistic.
“I think £10million with some add-ons that can take is to £15million would be fair for everyone involved. Job done.
“I’m sure he’s desperate to play and sadly he just isn’t going to get the game time he wants at Arsenal.”
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Part exchange for bissouma please
I don’t think we need rush it.
We have time and a number of positive options.
Kev is right 10mill with 5 mill add ons
is fair In the present market
But we can just loan him and he might do well in a less pressured environment like Willock did at Newcastle and yield a lot more especially in an improving market next summer.
Or if he really excels keep him..
Alternatively we could use him as make weight
” if” we are in for Bissouma.
And “If” Auba goes to Juve we may need
to hang on to him.
lots to consider.
Cant be loaned out unless he extends his contract first.He has one year on his contract.You loan him out,he goes free next year
Any sale should include a buy back clause 2 avoid the Gnabry mistake repeating itself.
The clock is ticking..
OT.. Gabriel is making his comeback with the U23s @12pm against the Spuds. Live on Twitch COYG
Glad to hear he is back
👍 No Azeez though, Kenya. Only a matter of time before Portsmouth announce him
@Sue
Thanks for the tip Goonerette…Didn’t know about Twitch 👌🏿
September!I guess that’s progress since according to some fans last season really started in December!!