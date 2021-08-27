Arsenal urged to accept £10 million for wantaway striker

Eddie Nketiah is being targeted by some Premier League clubs with Brighton leading the race for the Arsenal man.

The promotion of Folarin Balogun to the Arsenal first team means the England Under21 star is further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

He has one more season left on his current Arsenal contract and he has been offered a new one.

However, he is reluctant to sign and Arsenal’s best bet might be to cash in on him now.

Although he has failed to take his chances at the Emirates, the Gunners know he is a huge talent and they are looking to make good money from his sale.

The Athletic say a number of clubs want to sign him for around £10 million, but Arsenal wants them to double that figure.

This demand could hinder his transfer this summer and force Arsenal to miss out on making money from his sale, especially if he joins a club abroad next summer.

Former Gunner Kevin Campbell believes they should accept £10 million now because £20 million is slightly unrealistic.

He told Football Insider: “Arsenal have to be smart now.

“Nketiah is not the answer and he is not going to get game time. That is the fact of the matter.

“Get what you can for him and move on. Let’s be honest, £20million is unrealistic.

“I think £10million with some add-ons that can take is to £15million would be fair for everyone involved. Job done.

“I’m sure he’s desperate to play and sadly he just isn’t going to get the game time he wants at Arsenal.”