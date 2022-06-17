Arsenal urged to add difference maker to their squad

Kevin Campbell has approved of Arsenal’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and he believes the German can make a huge difference at the club.

The Gunners nearly secured a return to Champions League football at the end of last season, but they fell short in the last few matches and Tottenham beat them to the last UCL spot on the league table.

Campbell believes at some point the current Arsenal team needed help from a player who can make a difference like Gnabry, but they had none.

This makes a move for him very sensible and Mikel Arteta’s side will benefit from having the German in their group for next season.

He tells Football Insider: “When the light was at its brightest last season Arsenal did not respond. A lot of those youngsters did not have the experience needed to handle that situation.

“Therefore, if you could get a Gnabry in it would make a huge difference.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry has developed into one of the finest attackers in the world since he moved to Bayern Munich and he would bring that quality to the Emirates.

He certainly has unfinished business in London. Hopefully, we can make him an offer that he will accept even without Champions League football.

