Arsenal urged to add long-term target to their squad

Hal Robson-Kanu has assured Arsenal that Youri Tielemans will fit into their system at the Emirates if they sign him.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now, but they didn’t move for him in the last transfer window.

Instead, they made a deadline day move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

It seems the Brazilian has become their priority target now, but Robson-Kanu reveals Tielemans would fit into their system if they sign him, because he is bigger than playing at Leicester City.

“He would be the perfect fit for Arsenal.” Robson-Kanu said on TalkSport.

“It was all muted, it was close to happening, but actually for him now he’s obviously going to run his contract down.

“In terms of players in the Premier League who are playing at a team where they’re probably bigger than the team, better than the team, he’s 100% one of them.

“I’ve played against him first-hand, he’s top four, he’s really good.

“His manipulation of the ball, the way he dictates the play, he will move the ball through the lines, receives the ball in tight areas.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It remains unclear why we didn’t table a bid for Tielemans in the last transfer window.

However, the next summer window offers us a good chance to add him to our squad as a free agent.

Several clubs will want to sign him as well, but if we are serious, he might prioritise joining us over any other team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids