Arsenal urged to bring Wenger back into advisory role

Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to bring Arsene Wenger back to the club, claiming he would be the perfect advisor to the likes of Edu and Josh Kroenke.

The Frenchman brought glory to the club for a number of years, and was unfortunately pushed out of the club by sections of fans who had grown frustrated with the direction the club was moving in.

The manager became a scapegoat for the club’s on-field struggles, despite our rivals all being given much more transfer money to work with over the years, and he finally agreed to step-down as manager back in 2018.

Wenger has since joined FIFA as new Chief of Global Football Development, but former defender Keown claims that Arsenal missed a trick in not bringing him into the backroom, similarly to Alex Ferguson who sits on the board at Manchester United.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown said: “Josh Kroenke is the son of the owner and now seems to be taking an active role, he would’ve worked with Wenger.

“They were happy with the money that Wenger made them with their shares. There’s been success at Arsenal Football Club, huge success so I don’t feel it’s impossible [for Wenger to come back].

“But people need to talk and maybe Arsene Wenger needs to offer his services but he may have felt that he should have been asked to do it and doesn’t want to step in now when other people are doing those roles.

“As a mediator, I would love to be able to get these people together to get Arsene Wenger back into that boardroom to help make key decisions for Arsenal Football Club.

“This guy was an incredible visionary, a hugely intelligent individual and it’s not part of the football club. That is a waste, a massive waste.

“I’m pretty sure the guys who work there like Edu would love to turn to Arsene Wenger in difficult moments to decide what direction the club is going.

“It’s an incredible resource they’ve lost. He’d have done it free of charge because Arsenal Football Club is his love now.”

Wenger was expected to take up another managerial role after leaving Arsenal, but nothing materialised, and his future plans remain unknown.

Arsene would no doubt be a credit to our boardroom with his wealth of knowledge, and how good would it be for Arteta to be able to get some advice or backing from Wenger in the backroom? Would the Frenchman still consider a return to Arsenal away from a coaching role?

Patrick