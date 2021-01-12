Arsenal urged to bring Wenger back to help Arteta

Charlie Nicholas has once again urged Arsenal Football Club to bring Arsene Wenger back to the Emirates.

The Frenchman left the club in 2018 after an amazing 22 years in charge, and his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

Wenger refused to rule out a return to management at the time, but hasn’t agreed to take on any such role as of yet, although he has joined up with FIFA to take on a key position overseeing Youth Development.

Some people called for Arsene to return to the club as a Director of Football or to join the board, and Nicholas once again wants him to be brought back into the fold.

“I suggested about two years ago they should bring Arsene Wenger back to Arsenal,” former Gunners striker Nicholas told Paddy Power’s From the Horse’s Mouth Podcast.

“When Wenger and David Dein were a partnership that was bringing in Thierry Henrys and Patrick Vieiras, it was a partnership that the manager wanted.

“Their relationship worked an absolute treat. Wenger was probably too intelligent for football and wanted to have a say in the finances of it too, and Dein would say, ‘if we can afford it, we’re just going to get you the player.’ It worked so well.

“And I’d still take him back now.”

The Scottish former footballer claims Wenger should be brought in to help the inexperienced manager, and should be given a key role in securing signings.

Nicholas added on a potential working relationship at the Emirates: “He’d not be a threat to Arteta, he’d be there to help him.

“He’s a genuine Arsenal fan, and because of that he’ll show the leadership and understanding the club needs.

“If Arsene was to call or turn up to meet a player from Atletico Madrid or Barcelona or Real Madrid, I think there’s a strong chance he’d help get those deals over the line because of his presence and his reputation.

“I still think he could play a marvellous part in teaching Arteta the real rules of the management game.

“Of course, he made a lot of mistakes, and Emery and Arteta have inherited some bad signings he made, but Alex Ferguson made some mistakes too. He’s still the best ever.

“It happens, but what Wenger created we have to respect.”

Would Wenger be a credit to the team behind the scenes? Would player’s find it hard to turn down a move to Arsenal upon meeting Arsene? Would his and Arteta’s love for the club be a blessing?

Patrick