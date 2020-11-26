Arsenal urged to cash in on out of form star in the next transfer window

Arsenal is rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spaniard became the club’s manager last year after they had fired Unai Emery.

Arsenal had hoped that Emery would be a better replacement for Arsene Wenger who had managed the club for more than 20 years, but the Spaniard flattered to deceive.

Arteta is now doing a more solid job and the club has backed him in the transfer market with impressive players.

They have signed the likes of Willian and Thomas Partey, but they are not done yet.

They have continued to be linked with a move for the likes of Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai.

They need all the cash they can get to sign these players and Express Sports has tipped them to cash in on Alexandre Lacazette.

The report claims that the Gunners are already running out of time to cash in the underperforming Frenchman.

He isn’t the only player that the club has been tipped to offload when the transfer window reopens.

The report also urged the Gunners to try and cash in on Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

Both players are already in the final year of their current deal at the Emirates and this represents the best time for the Gunners to try and sell them.