Arsenal urged to complete this “massive” deal by former Gunner

Kevin Campbell is delighted to hear that Arsenal will soon tie Emile Smith Rowe down to a new long-term contract amidst interest from Aston Villa.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the best players to graduate from the Arsenal academy system.

He broke into the first team last late year and has become one of their most important players.

Aston Villa has also noticed his talents and the Premier League side have been keen to make him their newest player this summer.

Arsenal has rejected all their offers so far and Football London’s Chris Wheatley revealed recently that Arsenal has plans to offer him a new deal and they are confident that he will extend his contract with them.

That update has delighted Campbell who believes it is a step in the right direction by the club and it would be “massive” when they get Smith Rowe on a new contract.

He told Football Insider: “To get the Croydon De Bruyne on a new deal would be massive.

“Listen though, I will only be relieved when he puts that pen to paper. We know Aston Villa have been coveting him from a great height.

“At the end of the day he has come through the ranks with us. He is an Arsenal boy through and through.

“I know Arteta rates him very highly but perhaps he wants guarantees over his game time next season. Aston Villa’s pursuit of him gives him maybe a little bit more leverage.

“This is a deal that Arsenal have to get done and the sooner it is done the better.”