Arsenal urged to correct transfer mistake of the summer

Former Arsenal striker has urged his former club to make up for their mistake of the summer and sign a new goalkeeper, and allow Alex Runarsson to leave on loan.

The Icelandic international has struggled to impress in his limited appearances this season, with his dismal performance against Manchester City having played a key role in our expulsion from the League Cup.

While Bernd Leno is showing little sign of giving up the number one jersey, we do need sufficient competition for places, and Campbell claims that Runarsson isn’t ready ‘yet’.

Our former star also claims that Arsenal previously admitted that he was not the signing that they had wanted in the summer…

KC told the Football Insider: “We would have to sign a replacement before we let him go.

“I think they are going to loan him out.

“Look, at the end of the day, they mentioned in the summer that they could not sign the goalkeeper that they wanted. They had to get someone in and Runarsson is probably a third choice.

“Runarsson’s performances have proven that he is not quite ready for a club like Arsenal yet. Get him out on loan and let him get some minutes.

“In the mean time get somebody in who can deputise for Leno, who really is excelling right now.”

The issue would be whether we can agree a deal to sign a suitable replacement. Barcelona’s Neto is claimed to have been earmarked as a target, but his manager Ronaldo Koeman has ruled out his exit when speaking in his press conference (via MARCA).

Does Runarsson have the potential to become a decent Arsenal player in the future? Does Leno need strong competition to keep his level high?

Patrick