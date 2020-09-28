Arsenal urged to focus on cup competitions because of Thiago

Former Liverpool midfielder, Graeme Souness has urged Arsenal to focus on winning the Cup competitions this season.

The Gunners won the last FA Cup and Community Shield and they were also impressive in the Europa League last season.

However, they have started this season very well and there has been talk among some Arsenal fans that they can challenge for the Premier League.

However, Souness who won several trophies with Liverpool as a player claims that the gap between the Reds and the Gunners is just too big and claimed that the signing of a player like Thiago Alcantara shows the gap in quality between both teams.

He claimed that Liverpool was strong enough to defend their league title and now that they have added Thiago, they have become even stronger and that makes it unrealistic for Arsenal to try to win this Premier League.

He urged Mikel Arteta’s side to instead focus on retaining the FA Cup and to do well in other cup competitions.

Souness wrote in The Times: “If Thiago is a signing to top off a team that was already strong enough to retain the Premier League, then Arsenal are nowhere near challenging for it.

“They finished eighth, 43 points behind Liverpool, last season, and that’s not a gap that you close in one transfer window.

“The knockout tournaments are again their best chance of success this season. Trying to retain the FA Cup, a decent run in Europe and maybe the Carabao Cup.”