Arsenal urged to follow Liverpool’s example in the transfer window

For the past few years, Manchester City has been the real deal in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola has them performing at a higher level. Only Liverpool has managed to deny them the League throughout their 5-year dominance. Liverpool accomplished this in the 2019–20 season. Though the Reds have only done so once, they have threatened City’s title charge in previous seasons.

Arsenal’s goal this season was to be the 2019-20 Liverpool. However, with the Gunners having played two extra games and being only two points ahead of the Citizens, that appears impossible. Arsenal will not now be winning the Premier League unless something remarkable happens.

Whether they win the title or not this season, Arsenal must be better than Manchester City going forward to run the Premier League show. Owen Hargreaves urges Arteta to imitate Jurgen Klopp in order to compete with City. He claims that, just as Klopp made two game-changing transfers with Allison and Van Dijk, he must do the same this summer.

“In a way, I think this [defeat to City] only strengthens Mikel Arteta’s and Edu’s positions at the football club; they just need a little bit more of what they have,” Hargreaves told BT Sport, as quoted by the Express. “[Leandro] Trossard has come in, given them another body.

“They need two or three world-class players to come in, a bit like Liverpool did with Alisson and [Virgil] van Dijk; Arsenal are there. They need a big summer with players to come in, a centre forward and a midfield player, and then they can go and push City next season.”

Being at the top is thrilling. There’s no denying that the Gooners have had a fantastic season. Given their current situation, things may not end as they had hoped. Even so, there are only brighter days ahead. Edu and Arteta must enter the summer transfer market and return with great acquisitions. When it comes to Arteta’s project going forward, only the transfer window can aid him.

Sam P

