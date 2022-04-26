Arsenal urged to follow up interest in strike-target – ‘He gets you goals’

Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus would score goals if given a regular role in our side, before adding praise for Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have been forced to call upon academy graduate Nketiah in recent weeks, with Alexandre Lacazette having tested positive for Coronavirus, and he continued up front in our most recent win over Manchester United despite the Frenchman’s return to the squad.

The duo remain on course to leave the club however, with both into the final months of their current contracts, and will no doubt need replacing come the summer.

There is nothing in the press to lead us to believe that either is expected to extend their playing time at the Emirates beyond their current deals, and one who we are claimed to have expressed an interest in signing is Jesus, who has found regular first-team football hard to come by at the Etihad in recent seasons.

Rio Ferdinand believes that would be a good move for Arsenal, who expressed his thoughts on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

‘You speak to players about him, they appreciate him because he puts a good workload in, he has got quality,’ Ferdinand said.

‘I think if he plays consistently in a team like Arsenal, I think he gets you goals.

‘By the way, [Eddie] Nketiah at the weekend [against Manchester United] I thought was brilliant. Held up the ball well, brought others into the game.’

It would be wise to bring in someone who has played in the division previously, especially if we are to be left without any of our current strikers, but whether he could become the prolific goalscorer to lead the line for us is another story.

Saying that, none of Chelsea, Liverpool or City play with just one main outlet up front, and we do have all of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard chipping in with their fair share, but it would be nice to have the option to play a bully in attack.

Do you believe that the best is yet to come for Jesus?

Patrick