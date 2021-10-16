Arsenal urged to forget about re-signing former star and get someone younger

Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal shouldn’t re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as rumours emerge that he could return to the club.

Chamberlain left Arsenal for Liverpool in 2017 and he has won the Champions League and Premier League with them.

He has lost his place in their team because of an injury and The Sun reports that Mikel Arteta could make a January move for him.

Arsenal might be short of numbers in midfield with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny expected to join their countries for the African Cup of Nations.

Chamberlain is one player who can plug the hole their departure will leave in the Arsenal squad, but ex-Gunner Campbell is worried about his injury record and thinks it makes no sense to bring him back.

He reckons he would be another Ainsley Maitland-Niles and they should simply move for someone much younger.

“His injury history would be a worry,” he told Football Insider.

“Injuries have robbed Oxlade-Chamberlain of a lot of good years.

“He has played nowhere near enough games in recent seasons. He’s a centre-midfield player who can play out wide.

“Arsenal already have one of those utility men in Maitland-Niles. It was a battle to keep him at the club, so why would you sign a midfielder that is very similar.“

“It would make no sense to me.

“Arsenal need cover in the middle of the park because of the African Cup of Nations. But I don’t think Oxlade-Chamberlain is the answer.

“I think Arsenal should go for someone younger in profile.”

Chamberlain was one of the best players at Arsenal before leaving for Liverpool, and he might have some unfinished business at the club.