Arsenal urged to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the salary that he is asking for

Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the £300k per week he is demanding and avoid losing another top player after Aaron Ramsey left them for nothing in the summer.

The former Gunner was debating the importance of the Gabon star with Alan Smith on Sky Sports and hailed him for being a goal machine.

He claimed that the options for Arsenal now are to give Aubameyang what he wants or to sell him and fund a major rebuild of their team.

He, however, admitted that he would prefer for the Gunners to keep hold of their captain and hailed the player for his impact at the Emirates before urging the club to keep him at all cost even if it means paying him what he has asked for.

“While I do believe that Arsenal need to fund a rebuild, my preference would be to offer Aubameyang what he wants, Nicholas said.

“Everyone will flag up his wages and I have been told differing scenarios, especially with Mesut Ozil. Is it possible Ozil could move on? Could this then help fund wages for Aubameyang and others? If they can get Ozil off the wage bill without getting anything for him, it will not be too much of a detriment.

“There are differing ways of doing this, but more than anything, I would want Arsenal to renew Aubameyang’s contract for three or four years, if they can. They must give Aubameyang exactly what he wants. There simply aren’t many other players like him at that level.”

Arsenal is currently looking to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill as the German earns £350k per week and if they fail to offload Ozil they might continue to struggle to meet the demands of Aubameyang.