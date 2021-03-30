Arsenal urged to give star man a new deal or risk losing him

Former Rangers star, Barry Ferguson, says Arsenal needs to hand a new long-term deal to Kieran Tierney, otherwise they could lose him to the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Tierney has been a revelation since he moved to Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and continues to grow in relevance at the Emirates.

His fine performances both at the back and in the attack has seen Arsenal use his flanks more often to cause problems at the Emirates.

Even though he had won multiple trophies in Scotland with Celtic, making the move to the Premier League can be tricky for any player, but Tierney has been superb for Arsenal.

If he continues to perform so well, teams will soon knock on Arsenal’s door to sign him.

Ferguson admits that he has been impressed by Tierney and says the right thing for Arsenal to do now is to tie down his long-term future at the Emirates to avoid losing him to the likes of City and United.

He told Go Radio via The Scottish Sun: “If I’m Arsenal I’m getting him and tying him down.

“Because if I’m a Manchester City or something, I’m looking at a player like Kieran Tierney – that’s how good I think he is.

“I’ll be honest with you, I just love everything about Kieran Tierney.

“I think he’s gone up a couple of levels since he’s made the move.

“I always thought he was a very good player at Celtic, there was no doubt that he was going to move to the Premier League, but he’s gone down to Arsenal and gone up a couple of levels.

“As I mentioned before, Arsenal will need to think about getting him tied down on a new contract or the top clubs in England – now, Arsenal are a top club there’s no doubt about it but I’m talking Man City, Man United, or even the top clubs in Europe – if he continues to play like that they’ll be looking at him, believe me when I say that.”