Arsenal urged to make a move for impressive midfielder

Ex-Norwich and England goalkeeper Robert Green has admitted that the time may have come for Emi Buendia to leave the Canaries.

Arsenal has become strongly linked with a move for him this summer after his fine campaign for Norwich in the Championship.

The Gunners have been watching him since the 2019/2020 season when Norwich was in the EPL before getting relegated.

They have continued to monitor him and now look set to make him the replacement for Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

He has returned to the Spanish side and Arsenal might struggle to sign him again, especially if their next manager wants him as a part of his plans.

Buendia has now emerged as a replacement for the Norway captain and Green thinks while it’s hard to see your best player leave, this might be the best time for the midfielder to change clubs.

‘He’s the best player in the Championship. He’s improved and has an edge. But without that edge I don’t think you get the same player,’ Green told the Mirror.

‘It’s a tough one (the transfer), because I see it from the player’s perspective.

‘And if ever there’s a time to go it’s when you’re playing really well and you’re confident. He’s just been called into the Argentina team too, so it points in certain directions I guess.

‘I’m sure the Norwich fans will be saying ‘well we’re back in the Premier League so we need him to help us’.