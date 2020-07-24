Arsenal urged to make a move for striker who netted 28 goals this season

Former Liverpool forward John Barnes has tipped Arsenal to make a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The Frenchman has been one of the best players in Scotland over the past few seasons and he has continued to find the back of the net.

He netted 21 times and provided 12 assists in just 27 league games for the Scottish champions in the just-concluded league season and 28 goals in all competitions.

He has been tipped to leave them this summer for a bigger European team and Barnes, who previously managed Celtic, believes that Arsenal should be looking at signing him this summer.

The Englishman thinks that the Gunners may turn to Edouard if they have to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the transfer window reopens.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top scorer at the moment, but he is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

The Gabon striker has entered the final 12 months of his current deal and the Gunners are racing against time to get him on a new one.

Barnes believes that if they fail to convince him to stay, then the Frenchman will be signed as his replacement.

Barnes said as quoted by Daily Record: “Do Celtic fans really believe that their best player isn’t available for the right price? No, they don’t. This is a fact of life, and of modern football.

“Odsonne Edouard is the top striker in Scotland and if Aubameyang was to leave Arsenal, then they will be looking at Edouard’s situation.

“However, if Aubameyang stays, then I don’t see him coming.

“I think if you look at any of the top players in Scotland that they could come down to England and be a success. He’s doing very well at the moment and could make the step up to the Premier League if he gets a move that’s right for him and works for how he plays.

“As a club, you must be keeping tabs on other players and potential replacements because you just don’t know what is going to happen. You must always be ready for the possibility of a player leaving, so that you’re not caught with your pants down.

“Even if a player is happy and everything is going well at a club, the club has got to be ahead of the game in case the worst happens, and they’ve got to find a replacement.

“This is the case with Aubamayang, nothing is certain in football so it’s important you prepare.”